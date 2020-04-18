Tiny Harris's daughter, heiress Harris is the sweetest young woman as she dances on TLC's "No Scrubs,quot;, she is proud of her mother who wrote the song.

Tiny Harris' daughter Heiress Harris found out that her mother was a writer for LTC's "No Scrubs,quot;, and now she can't get enough of the song. Check out the sweet video that Tiny shared on her social media account.

‘When your baby wants to do their own thang! I told him that I was a writer on this song and now it's all he wants to hear. @bellatheglitterqueen @caitlinjody_ #NoScrubs #TLC 👑💜🙌🏽 ’Tiny captioned the video in which Heiress dances with her friends.

A follower jumped into the comments and said, "Steal the show … too cute," and someone else posted this: "She's a rapper." "I love the energy of this little lady."

Another follower said, "She said we don't have time for no scrub," and someone else posted this: "That's her father's spirit that comes out,quot; too cute. "

A fan posted: ‘@majorgirl LoL !!! What #Aries !!! She is sooooooooo !!! @therealtboz LOOK !!!! Y ’and someone else said:‘ OMG, she will kill the industry if she gets into it. That sweet baby! She is doing her thing because she is the leader! ❤️ ’

Someone: ‘The heiress is too cute💙💙 She has this huge personality in this 😂 love her’ little body and another follower wrote: ‘Lol, she said," no, big girls are not going to shine on me. "

One commenter said, "Awww, it must be nice to see your baby dancing to platinum songs you wrote 20 years later!" And another follower published this: "It started as a little girl, then it went on end and then again as a small one."

One of the Tiny fans said that Heiress is the lead singer: ‘The girl is the lead singer. She is doing her own thang! So cute‼ ️ ’

The heiress made fans laugh in the comments not too long ago.

The Shade Room republished one of Tiny's videos featuring the baby heiress in which the genius girl is listening to her mother's music and starts crying.



