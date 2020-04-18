Tiny Harris reveals a secret about her daughter, Zonnique Pullins

Tiny Harris just told her IG fans and fans a secret about her daughter, Zonnique Pullins. Check out her recent post on social media.

‘#FBF The reason my first zon @zonniquejailee is so humble and great is because he went to a Christian academy until eighth grade! The foundation is everything! It was always my pride and joy! Just a little bit of my appreciation for how amazing my daughter is to me! Iny👑💙👯‍♀️ ’Tiny captioned her post.

Zonnique skipped the comments and said to her fans: ‘chile I was Regina George of that Christian school hahaha I am humble because my grandparents and parents were a great example! However, the Christian school made me a God fearing woman … my family is my "I love you mommy,quot; foundation.

She continued and said: "And this was not my appropriate boy for school, it was because of a play I was in … that my mother gladly put me in my place after giving me roses hahaha,quot;.

A follower believes that: helps It really helps when God and Christian values ​​are planted early. They may go astray, but they never forget and return to what they know to be correct. Amen 🙏🏽 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘You did an outstanding job with her! She is very humble, sweet and very loving. "

Another follower overflowed upon Zonnique and said: "Beautiful spirit, beautiful soul, always shows through her whole being … Celestial is made!"

Another commenter said, "@majorgirl. You did a great job. I love how humble and loving Zonnique is," and someone else posted this: "And you raised her well, little sister." She is not fast and always tries to be VISTA❤️ "

Zonnique made headlines not long ago when she praised her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy's new music.

She supported him by sharing his latest job on his social media account, and he made sure to send him some love.



