Throwing & # 39; Future Nostalgia & # 39; during the COVID-19 crisis I reached out to fans

In addition to emphasizing the importance of showing the vulnerable side, Anwar Hadid's girlfriend reveals that she has been watching television series and movies in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

Dua Lipa The decision to release her new album during the coronavirus pandemic has brought her closer to her fans.

The singer decided not to delay "Future Nostalgia," sticking to the April 4 release date that she initially planned, and Dua now believes that showing her vulnerable side to listeners during these difficult times was a good option.

"This is me stepping into my heavenly beliefs, but it was like, 'OK, this is how it should be,'" he says to Elle. "And I'm really grateful that the music has come out.

"The way I write my music, I am always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable. And now I feel more than ever that it has brought me closer to my listeners. I think it is important to talk about your emotions and be vulnerable and show that you are human. "

The 24-year-old has been hugging her downtime in the middle of the shutdown, revealing that she and her boyfriend, Anwar HadidThey have been doing shows and movies.

"Oh my gosh I've seen so many shows …Ozark& # 39;, & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;, & # 39;The night of& # 39;, & # 39;The foreigner& # 39;, & # 39;Server"… and many movies too," she shares, adding that she and Anwar have also been preparing a storm, trying to find the positive side of the current situation.

"It's about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying things we've never done before," he adds. "Of course, Anwar misses his family, and we hope to come back and see them soon … but now that we have all this extra time, we are making the most of it. And that has been really nice." We are trying to see the positive side. "