This is how pregnant Leighton Meester reacts to Fat-Shamer on Instagram Live

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; He's talking to his 'Single Parents' co-star, Kimrie Lewis, about how he's dealing with quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic when he sees the rude comment.

Up News Info –

Leighton Meester does not allow any troll to slide in line. The pregnant "Gossip Girl"Alum was exposed to embarrassment when she participated in an Instagram live chat, and quickly called the rude commentator.

On Wednesday, April 15, the 34-year-old woman entered the photo-sharing site live to talk to her. "Single parents"co-star Kimrie Lewis. As the two discussed problems, she noticed a bad comment from an individual. "Someone told me I was getting fat, that's good," he said sarcastically.

Actor's wife Adam Brody He continued reading the troll's username aloud and proceeded to greet him. Jumping to her defense, her chat friend Kimrie also expressed her disagreement over the callous comment. "That's not good, guys," said the 38-year-old viewer.

Despite the brief interruption, Leighton and Kimrie managed to continue their fun discussion. They talked about how the "Strong country"The actress is facing quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic and how she celebrated her birthday, which fell on April 9, during self-isolation.

Leighton Meester called a fat shamer.

On his special day, Leighton said, "I didn't go anywhere." She added: "I got an Easter skirt and kugel and coconut macarons and lots of soup. I also had a cake, a 3-grain chocolate cake. I ate everything, everything. It was better than my mid-day cereal." It was very good. and wonderful. "

The "Heartstrings" singer also revealed the gifts her mother-in-law gave her for her birthday. "I got these earrings and some jumpsuits. I wore a sheet mask for about 10 minutes. I wanted to be with my family, which is all I could ask for," he shared.

Leighton is expecting her second child with Adam. She was first seen with a growing baby bundle when she was enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with her husband, who was pushing her four-year-old daughter Arlo in a stroller on March 31. During the excursion, he wore a baggy pair of black overalls to cover his gray T-shirt.