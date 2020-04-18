These stars stir controversy with their comments related to the coronavirus

Perhaps fueled by their overwhelming emotions, lack of knowledge, or simply ignorance, some famous people have landed in the hot water for making controversial statements regarding COVID-19.

Whether they realize it or not, public figures have great power with their words. With millions of followers on social media and under constant attention, they easily spread their opinions and install their beliefs in the minds of their fans. Therefore, in this difficult time of coronavirus crisis, many celebrities are using their influence to spread positivity or raise awareness of the disease and charity projects to help those in need.

Hoping anyone reading this will learn a lesson or two from their mistakes, here are celebrities who have faced backlash over their comments related to the coronavirus.

1. Vanessa Hudgens Instagram Being quarantined can be frustrating and apparently that's what Vanessa Hudgens He felt when he complained about the order to stay home on Instagram Live. "Until July it sounds like a lot of bulls ** t," he said, before adding, "Sorry, but, like, it's a virus … I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everyone understands it, yes, people are going to die, which is terrible, but … inevitable? " Inevitably, his comments provoked a backlash. The "High School Musical" star later posted an apology on Instagram Stories, alleging that some of her "comments are being taken out of context." She noted how dire the situation is by saying, "It is a crazy moment, it is a crazy moment, crazy and I am home and locked up and that is what I hope you are also doing." She added: "Yes, I do not take this situation lightly, by no means am I at home."

2. Roseanne Barr Instagram Since COVID-19 came to the United States, a handful of older people have become victims of the new virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 150,000 people worldwide. Perhaps driven by the staggering number, Roseanne Barr He proposed a conspiracy theory that suggests that the disease that started in Wuhan, China is actually a plot to get rid of his generation. "I think they are just trying to get rid of my entire generation," the former "Roseanne" star said during a phone call with Norm MacDonald for his YouTube talk show, as he believed the human race is "forced to evolve." She added, "The women of the boom generation who, you know, who inherited their, you know … are widows. They inherited the money, so they had to go wherever the money is and find a way to get it from the people. "Despite the pros and cons caused by her statements, the 67-year-old actress never backed down. .

3. Dr. Drew Pinsky Instagram As a doctor, Dr drew Pinsky should have known better about the danger caused by the coronavirus. However, instead of alerting people to the risk, the famous doctor downplayed it when he addressed it in several appearances he made over a two-month period. He repeatedly suggested that the coronavirus would not be as bad as the flu, at one point saying that COVID-19's chance of dying was less than being hit by an asteroid. He also criticized people's reactions as "press-induced panic." After a Twitter user posted a compilation of his statements online, the "Celebrity rehabilitation with Dr. Drew"The host realized he was wrong. He admitted that he was" part of a choir "that was equating the coronavirus with the flu, and acknowledged that" they were wrong. … I wish I had done well, but I was wrong. "He went on to explain that he did not understand the ferocity of the disease and that he had been primarily looking at the number of cases of influenza.

4. Ellen DeGeneres WENN We understand Ellen Degeneres She is bored after spending weeks at home and failing to film her show in the studio, but comparing quarantine to being incarcerated was too much. Not to mention that the daytime talk show host can live in a spacious and luxurious home, a privilege not many Americans have to enjoy. "One thing I learned from being quarantined is … this is like being in jail, it is what it is," he said in the April 6 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", which he accommodated from his comfortable sofa in his living room." Mainly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone here is gay, "she jokingly added. Her attempt to clarify the difficult situation sparked public anger, and people called her" hypocritical "and called her for his "muffled tone" joke.

5. Candace Owens Instagram Candace Owens She is known for her controversial views on various issues and this time she chose to be on the wrong side of how to best deal with the coronavirus pandemic. While most Americans have voluntarily sacrificed their freedom to roam the streets and go to work to stay home in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, the conservative political commentator complained about having to wear a mask in a store. of groceries. "WOW. I just had a police officer call me and my husband at Whole Foods because we weren't wearing masks. We come to this @WoodFoods EVERY DAY. Apparently as of yesterday, it is now illegal to enter without a mask" . she was ranting on Twitter. But even after people reminded her of the DC mayor's mandate to wear markings, she felt no pity at all and argued, "Therefore, we were not required to wear masks to keep them safe when HUNDREDS died of the flu (the mostly young) -but now we are forced to use them because 69 people died from Covid (elderly). " The right-wing political activist was criticized for feigning ignorance about the pandemic, but that was not the first time she had expressed her controversial opinion on the disease. He has also been tweeting about how he thinks people are overreacting to the COVID-19 outbreak and that the media is lying about it.

6. Dr. Oz Instagram Dr. Mehmet Oz It confused many when it suggested that people should consider reopening schools in the midst of the pandemic. During an appearance on Fox News "Hannity," he quoted "a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3 percent, in terms of total mortality." He added: "And, you know, any life is a lost life. But for each child to return to a school where they are educated, fed and made the most of their lives, with a reverse theoretical risk, that could be compensation that some people would consider. " His comments quickly sparked a backlash as he apparently thought it was okay to sacrifice 2-3 percent of the population to keep things normal. Realizing his mistake, the health expert later admitted that he "spoke badly." After pointing out that it is important to discover "how we safely bring our children to school," he continued, "we know that for many children, school is a place of safety, nutrition and learning that is lacking at the moment. These are problems. that we are all fighting and I will continue looking for solutions to beat this virus. "

7. Madonna Instagram VirginThe message about the coronavirus was not delivered well in a strange video he posted in March. The visual alone, which saw the pop star lying naked in a bathtub surrounded by candles, raised her eyebrows at what she intended to do when addressing the serious problem with such a daring display. But it was his statement about COVID-19 being "the great equalizer" that puzzled people even more. "That's what happens with COVID-19," he preached in the Instagram video. "He doesn't care how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. He's the great equalizer." She added: "The terrible thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways, and the wonderful thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways." Madge never explained her controversial comments, but deleted the video in response to criticism.

8. Keri Hilson Instagram In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been many conspiracy theories, including one that claimed that the pandemic had something to do with 5G networks. Keri Hilson He is one of those who believe in this 5G theory. "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," he wrote on Twitter in March. "What we are going through are the effects of radiation. 5G released in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People fell dead … TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!" she spread the theory. He also shared links and video clips to support his argument, but people were not easily convinced. In addition to negative comments from other social media users, the singer was forced by her team to remove controversial tweets. "Management has asked me to remove videos / articles," she shared, not admitting that she was wrong about her previous claims. However, he added: "I appreciate the good speech on unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real."

9. Evangeline Lilly Instagram Evangeline Lilly Not only did he complain about the quarantine, but he refused to comply with the federal order to stay home. Showing his defiant attitude, the "Ant-Man and the wasp"The star shared an Instagram post about dropping her kids off on their activities, saying it was" business as usual. "Responding to critical concerns and comments from her fans, the 40-year-old actress said," Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. " Despite his stubborn response, the "Lost"Alum then changed her mind about the best way to deal with the situation. Days later, she returned to her social media page to convince her fans that she is doing her part to flatten the curve." I am writing to you from my home where I have been socially estranged since March 18, when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I currently live, "he wrote, explaining that at the time he made his controversial publication, the order to stay in House had not been applied in the small community where he lives.

10. Cardi B Instagram While some celebrities have been victims of COVID-19, and some ended in deaths, Cardi B He did not seem to show any sympathy. Instead, he refused to believe the claims of these stars that they tested positive for the new virus. Hits creator "Bodak Yellow" stated that he was beginning to believe that celebrities were getting paid to say they had the coronavirus, a conspiracy theory that has been circulating online amid the pandemic. Having experienced the disease first hand, Idris Elba He applauded the crazy theory, although he did not name Cardi. "This idea that someone like me will be paid to say that I have coronavirus, is like absolute nonsense, stupid," he said. "Thor: Ragnarok"Actor. Cardi later clarified his comments, explaining that it was caused by confusion because the stars have revealed that they tested positive for the coronavirus despite showing no symptoms.