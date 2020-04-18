The young woman featured in the Kim Kardashian West documentary and serving a life sentence is officially released by the Governor of Ohio.

Roommates, once again, Kim Kardashian West is using her passion for criminal justice reform to help prisoners serving unfair sentences. Alexis Martin is the last to benefit, as her sentence was only commuted a few weeks after appearing in Kim's documentary, which highlighted her case.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine officially commuted the prison sentence for Alexis Martin, 22, who was convicted of murder at age 15 and serving a life sentence. She was forced into prostitution as a teenager, leading her to become involved in her pimp's fatal shooting during a robbery.

Alexis recently appeared in the Kim Kardashian West oxygen network documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," which details the cases of selected inmates serving unfair prison terms. Kim and her legal team were actively working on the release of Alexis.

In a statement to the media, Governor DeWine said this of commuting his sentence:

“Alexis Martin was 15 years old when he committed his crime and 17 when he went to prison. She is a survivor of child sex trafficking. It will be sent to a group home and will be under supervision for a period of time. "

Hearing the news, Kim went to Twitter to express her happiness and wrote: “Alexis Martin is a survivor of sex trafficking and I had the honor of being able to share her story about Project Justice. Thank you Governor DeWine for commuting your sentence. "

While in prison, Alexis obtained her GED to become a certified dog trainer and led a group for human trafficking survivors.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!