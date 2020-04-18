The Weeknd tops the UK Singles Chart with & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; for the eighth week

The Weeknd dominates the UK charts with their latest hit single, while their new album & # 39; After Hours & # 39; Complete the top 5 on the album list.

Up News Info –

WeekendThe huge success of "Blinding Lights" is at the top of the UK Singles Chart for the eighth week after beating the Official Chart Company recap on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The track, which is the best-selling in 2020 in Britain and has had three separate spells at number one, prevented competition from San Juan& # 39; s & # 39; Roses & # 39 ;, which goes up to number two.

Drop a place to three is Duck"Toosie Slide", while Dua Lipa It has two tracks, "Physical" and "Don't Start Now", in fourth and fifth place respectively.

She is also at the top of the album chart for the second week, with her second album "Future Nostalgia" still at number one, ahead of Lewis Capaldi"Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent", which is almost two years after its original release.

Independent rockers The strokes& # 39; sixth studio album "The New Abnormal" is this week's highest new entry in three, with Tory Lanez"The New Toronto 3" at four and "After Hours" by The Weeknd completing the first five.