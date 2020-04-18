The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Rasheeda debunks claims comparing her husband to R. Kelly

Instagram

The rapper / reality star and her husband Kirk Frost laugh at a & # 39; conspiracy theory & # 39; which claims that Kirk, 51, adopted Rasheeda at 15 and married her when he was 17.

Up News Info –

Rasheeda you are not letting some enemies hate your marriage Kirk Frost with some "conspiracy theory". The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star has responded after people claimed that her husband married her when she was younger and compared him to R. Kelly.

"Kirk adopted Rasheeda when the little boy was 15 years old … he began to have relations with her as a legal father … he married her at 17 while he was 30," said a Twitter user. "They have been together for 20 years. He has 7 children, 2 of whom are his. Why doesn't anyone compare him to R. Kelly?"

Realizing this, the reality TV star quickly replied, "No one was told that the pirate conspiracy theory **." Denying that she was adopted by Kirk and that she was married at 17, the reality TV star added: "Come with facts, not with assumptions if you were to try to ruin someone. Here is help that I have never been adopted. I did not I knew how about Kirk when I was 15 and I wasn't planning on getting married at 17, so worry Dat Rona! "

<br />

But other internet users noted that Rasheeda and Kirk have said they will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year, and Rasheeda will reportedly turn 38 next month. It was also reported that she and Kirk were married in 1999, which means that she was 17 when they married and Kirk would be 30 at the time. If this is true, then the claims of the previous user are correct.

Responding to lingering rumors, Kirk then came with his own dismissal. Appearing in an Instagram video with his wife, he and Rasheeda laughed at the rumors as they criticized the "conspiracy theory." The 51-year-old manager echoed his wife's statements saying, "I am not interested in adopting Rasheeda."

"I'm not interested in marrying a fucking minor," he added. Claiming that his friends know the truth about their relationship, he signed saying, "I'm not with the bulls ** t".

<br />

Rasheeda and Kirk clarified their marital problems in "LHH: Atlanta". The couple talked about how they worked through their infidelity and having a son with a stripper, which almost led to their divorce.