The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Loren gives birth to a baby in the middle of COVID-19 & # 39; Crazy Times & # 39;

Six months after announcing that she and her husband Alexei Brovarnik were expecting their first child together, the reality television couple promise to share their newborn's name in the coming days.

Loren Brovarnik You are receiving a great blessing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Six months after announcing that she and her husband Alexei Brovarnik they were expecting their first child together, the "90 day fiance"Star has given birth to a healthy baby.

Through an Instagram post dated Wednesday April 15, the first-time mother shared the happy news with her devotees when she stated, "And then there were 3! Making her big debut … BabyBrov!" She went on to offer details of the birth of her newborn, noting that she arrived at 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday April 14. She also said that he was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces.

Loren assured fans that she, her husband, and their newborn baby "are doing great!" He further added: "We will share your name sometime next week … so stay tuned! During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed! Welcome BabyBrov!" At the end of his post, he included the hashtags, "teambrovarnik", "babybrov", "thisishappilyeverafter", "partyof3" and "tailsup".

Along with her happy announcement, Loren included three photos and a video that gave a glimpse of her joy in welcoming the new addition to her family. Two of the photos captured the moment the happy parents met their baby the first time. One of whom saw Alexei kiss the baby on the cheek.

Alexei also used his own social media page to post similar birth announcements and to give fans a clearer view of his son. One of the photos he shared captured the baby connected to cables that monitor his vital signs, while another saw him bonding with his baby in a neonatal room at the hospital.

Loren announced her pregnancy in October 2019. "We are so excited to finally say BabyBrov is on the way! For those of you who say I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding," she wrote alongside a compilation of photos that I saw her flaunting his tummy. "We can't wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this spring!"

In January 2020, Loren returned to social media to reveal the gender of her impending baby. At the time, he shared a series of photos from his gender reveal party and exclaimed, "Our first [family] photo of 2020 brings us a lot of joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a KID!"