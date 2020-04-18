The seas as the best isolation of the coronavirus? No. Then. Quick.

Clarke, 37, from Australia, said the Chicago family concentrated on letting their grandchildren enjoy the water, but that the adults were glued to the news about the coronavirus. The tension increased, he said, as the week wore on.

"We tried to make sure they had as much fun as possible, but they were obviously concerned about what was happening at home, as were all the crew members," he said. "We are not concerned with our own safety because we have been so good with self-isolation, but we are all a little concerned with friends and family."

Dirk Uffenkamp, ​​a 53-year-old engineer from Bielefeld, Germany, also focused on what was happening at home when he and six friends chartered a 48-foot Leopard catamaran in the Seychelles until early March.

Mr. Uffenkamp said his friends seriously considered extending the letter to stay safe.

"But we all have families with partners and children, and the idea was thrown overboard pretty quickly," he said. "We knew we wanted to fly home."

That catamaran is still available for rent through online agency Sailogy.com, but the firm's founder Manlio Accardo said the problem is that there are no flights to the Seychelles.

The yacht used by Mr. Uffenkamp's group costs around $ 16,000 a week, but Mr. Accardo said weekly rentals range from $ 1,500 to $ 27,000, averaging around $ 5,500. In the luxury and crewed market, weekly Sailogy.com prices range from $ 33,000 to $ 220,000, averaging approximately $ 80,000.