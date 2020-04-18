The mobiles, refrigerators, AC will be sold on e-commerce platforms from April 20 – Latest news

NEW DELHI: As restrictions on certain economic activities are lifted to some extent starting April 20, large e-commerce companies will be able to sell mobile phones and electronics, including refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and household items. stationery, authorities said. .

The Center allowed the operations of e-commerce companies and courier services on Wednesday from April 20. In an order, the Interior Ministry has also said that the vehicles of e-commerce companies can operate, but with the necessary permits.

Relaxations are allowed in areas that are not hot spots for coronavirus cases.

During the first 21 days of closing, e-commerce platforms were allowed to sell only essential products such as food, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

However, initially during the national shutdown, delivery personnel faced problems due to restrictions imposed by the authorities.

There were several reports of delivery partners of e-commerce companies being mistreated by the police, but eventually the Interior Ministry assured the companies that they could operate and deliver essential goods.

"We are now focused on supporting the immediate need of consumers and also engaging in the resumption of economic activity after notification from the Home Office. We are working closely with all of our partners, brands, manufacturers, vendors, small businesses and local stores, helping them to offer the most needed products to customers, "the spokesperson said.

"While we will increase the selection that customers can safely buy from their homes, we will also continue to ensure the safety of our delivery partners and our equipment at our facilities," he added.

A Flipkart Group spokesperson said: "In accordance with guidelines announced by the government and in collaboration with all state governments and local authorities, we will continue to serve consumers to promote social distancing through our sanitized supply chain, deliveries without contact and secure last mile delivery processes. "

He further said that the group's vendor support team is providing ongoing advice and on-site support to vendors on its platform to help them resume operations in a few days.

"Our analytics teams are supporting vendors with market intelligence to ensure consistent listings across platforms. In addition, our supply chain team continues to maintain an intense focus on safety and health procedures," said a Flipkart spokesperson.

A Snapdeal spokesperson also said the company is preparing to expand operations, according to government guidelines to meet the requirements of both buyers and sellers.

"Summer clothing, kitchen accessories, small appliances such as headphones, tablets for school work, home printers, competitive test books, etc. will be in high demand. Almost 50 percent of vendors will be in a position to resume operations and there will likely be more to follow suit after assessing the local situation in their respective areas, "the spokesperson said.

