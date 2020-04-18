The internal story of Greg Jennings breaking his leg in the YouTube video & # 39; Madden & # 39;

On April 18, 2010, Greg Jennings turned the team on his back.

If you don't know the famous YouTube clip, you've been missing out on all these years. You can watch the video below, but be careful: it contains explicit language.

The video was on YouTube for a time with minimal views before finally exploding in October 2010. Since then, it has become a well-known video, accumulating more than 14 million views. The video itself wouldn't be as entertaining if it weren't for the man who narrates it.

That man is Demetry James and he provided his back story for this video to Kotaku in 2011. The best part of this story, which you don't see in the video, is that James was already winning by 22 points. This was the last move of the game and it was completely unnecessary for him to try to score.

But we are talking about "Madden,quot;. If you are not trying to score at all times, why are you playing?

"You know, I was surprised that he even caught the ball," James told Kotaku. "All I was doing was looking for the open man. I saw that he was open and I threw him away, and then I saw him limp and realized, that's Greg Jennings, the guy broke his leg! There were four or five friends playing ! & # 39; Madden & # 39; that day, all looking at us, and suddenly we died of laughter. Oh, my God. "

As for the closing sentence at the end of the video ("F— you, Gumby!"), James explained that Gumby is his friend for life. Although the video ruined Gumby's life. His other friends constantly uttered that phrase to him.

"They don't even say 'How are you?'" James said to Kotaku. "No & # 39; Hello & # 39 ;, no & # 39; Good morning & # 39 ;, no & # 39; hey man, what's the score? & # 39; just & # 39; F- you, Gumby & # 39; ".

The video became so popular in the "Madden,quot; culture that the game's developers even accomplished an achievement called "Put the team on your back,quot; for the 2011-12 season. To accomplish this, you had to score a 99-yard touchdown with Jennings.

The video also made it to Jennings, who commented on it multiple times.

"I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world. I'm like, 'I finally made it'. I don't know if I was ever going to make it to football, but I did it on YouTube. The guy (who did the video) is the best, "Jennings said on George Lopez's old nightly show.

The former Packers catcher said some of his teammates used to tease him about it, but he also said that when playing against the Falcons, he had to hear Thomas DeCoud say "Put your team on your back,quot; on every play. .

"It was fun seeing a lot of guys show me that (video) in practice. I think the guy who put it together is more fun than the actual footage," Jennings said of the video during Super Bowl press night. "I think it is a unique video."

Unfortunately, "Madden,quot; updated its rules on injured players that allowed this video to happen in the first place, so it's unlikely we'll have a moment like this again.