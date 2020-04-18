The game loses the record label and "Born 2 Rap,quot; royalties to Priscilla Rainey as part of the $ 7 million sexual assault trial

Roommates, The Game is dealing with a major loss in court, one that will cost you millions. A judge recently awarded Priscilla Rainey, who accused The Game of sexual assault, ownership of her record label, and royalties from her album "Born 2 Rap,quot; as part of a $ 7 million sentence.

You may recall that in 2015 Priscilla Rainey sued The Game after claiming that he sexually assaulted her on the set of his dating reality show VH1. The Game denied all allegations against him and, as a result, never took the trial very seriously. This is what led to a $ 7 million ruling in Rainey's favor in 2016.

Since then, The Game has been fighting for an appeal, but has had no luck. He also refused to pay, however that may change due to the recent ruling. Judge Virginia A. Phillips recently granted Rainey the rights to all royalties on The Game's latest album "Born 2 Rap,quot; and control of her independent label L.A. Prolific Records. Rainey also has control of the salary that was paid with the release of the album.

Meanwhile, The Game found out about all the online conversations about his finances and turned to Instagram to clarify that he has a lot of money to hand out. In one video, he displayed endless piles of cash on his living room table, as he didn't bother watching Netflix's hit "Tiger King,quot;.

