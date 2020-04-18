The director of & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; Sam Raimi confirmed for the sequel to & # 39; Doctor Strange & # 39;

WENN

The filmmaker who directed the original & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; trilogy directed by Tobey Maguire has signed up to sit behind the lens of the upcoming & # 39; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Filmmaker Sam Raimi has finally confirmed that he is on board to direct the next sequel "Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse"

Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire"original"Spiderman"Trilogy, it has long been rumored that he is involved with the project, and he told the ComingSoon.net website that he finds" a lot of fun "how he ended up working on the film along a particularly prophetic line in the 2004s."Spider-man 2"

In the movie, J.K. SimmonsThe J. Jonah Jameson character is trying to find a catchy name for Dr. Otto Octavius, and one of the suggestions is Doctor Strange.

"That's pretty good," says Jameson. "But he's busy!"

"When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie," Raimi told the publication. "It was a lot of fun for me that casually that line was in the movie."

"I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to participate in the project."

Explaining his attraction to the Marvel franchise, he added: "I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always looking for Spider-Man and Batman for me … He was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters. He was so original. "

It was previously revealed that Benedict Cumberbatchthe titular sorcerer will join Elizabeth OlsenWanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch for follow-up to hit 2016 movie "Strange doctor"

"Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse" hits theaters on November 5, 2021