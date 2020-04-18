The alleged high school girl from T.I., Bernice Burgos, is 40 years old! People start a debate involving a comparison between themselves and Rasheeda Frost

The alleged high school girl from T.I., Bernice Burgos, celebrates her 40th anniversary. You definitely remember her from a while back, when she was allegedly involved with T.I.

The Shade Room decided to post a video with Bernice to mark this event for their fans.

Many people said that Bernice definitely does not show her age, and more people started a debate in which they also mentioned Rasheeda Frost, another beauty who is also aging backwards.

Someone commented, "You may call her grandmother like that, but to tell the truth, she is circling around you."

Another follower said, "If she's 40, Rasheeda has to be in her mid-40s because Bernice is 35 and Rasheeda looks older than her."

A fan said: Cara Wise face! Rasheeda is beautiful, but Bernie has a baby face. I'm not talking about a wise body‼ ️ ’and another follower published this:‘ she looks a little older, maybe it's because she behaves older 🤷🏽‍♀️

One commenter said: "He doesn't, but he seems a little older than she is, but Rasheeda grows older so that it is."

Someone else posted: "The fact that these young girls these days look the same age as her and she got them for 20 years hahaha."

A shocked Instagrammer wrote: "Is she 40 years old? The way some attack her, I thought she was much older. Since when was she 40 years old … OLD? That's still very young."

Someone else posted this: ‘Granny's pranks are very stale, and they come from young girls who look more like grannies than she does. 😩 ’

Speaking of Rasheeda, the Boss Lady made headlines not long ago on a scandalous subject.

Ad

She got very upset these days and jumped on the internet to clear things up. An enemy came up with some pretty horrible accusations and said Kirk Frost had adopted her when she was just 15 years old!



Post views:

0 0