The actor from & # 39; The Office & # 39; Ranjit Chowdhry passed away in India after suffering a broken ulcer

The Bollywood actor, known for his portrayal of Vikram on the hit NBC series, reportedly underwent emergency surgery at a Mumbai hospital before he died.

Ranjit Showdhry sadly he passed away at the age of 64. Former Bollywood actor, best known for his role as Vikram on NBC "The office"It was reported that he died in his native India on Wednesday April 15 after suffering a ruptured ulcer of the intestine.

Confirming Ranjit's death was his half sister, Raell Padamsee. On the day of the actor's death, she honored him through an Instagram post. Publishing a commemorative photo of the actor, he revealed that his funeral would be held on Thursday, April 16 with plans to hold "a meeting to celebrate his life and share his stories" on May 5.

Details related to Ranjit's death were shared by the Indian theater actress, Dolly Thakore, Thursday. In an interview with the Orissa Post, he stated that the New York City resident "had come to India for dental treatment. He has been here from December to January." He added that he set out to fly back to the Big Apple on April 8, but was unable to because of the blockade imposed due to the coronavirus.

"He received a broken ulcer in the intestine that occurred on April 14," Dolly continued. "A doctor was called who said he had to go to the hospital and they took him to the Breach Candy hospital. They operated on him but he died at the hospital yesterday at 4 in the morning."

Speaking of the deceased actor himself, Dolly was full of praise. "He was well-liked and an adorable boy," she recalled. "I reached out to the family. He has a wife and 16-year-old son in New York."

Ranjit was the son of a well-known Indian theatrical personality, Pearl Padamsee. His stepfather Alyque PadamseeHe was also an actor and theater director. In addition to the hit 2005 comedy series, Ranjit also wrote and performed in 1991 "Sam & Me". He also made an appearance in "Prison Break" next to Queen Latifah.