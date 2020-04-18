telecoms news: COAI will reach out to states to open retail charging points to facilitate users of feature phones

New Delhi: Industry body COAI said on Friday that it will write to all states to open retail charging points in stages to help mobile phone users recharge. The association said it has already highlighted the need to open retail charging points to the Karnataka government during a conference call on Friday.

COAI said it will now be writing to all states to obtain permission to restart the retail charging points along with the passes necessary for the movement of people who will operate these centers.

"We are asking states to open retail recharge centers to help facilitate recharging by phone subscribers, as well as passes for people involved in the retail recharge business," said the Association's Director General. of Indian Cellular Operators (COAI), Rajan Mathews.

As it stands, telecommunications are classified as essential services, he said, adding that "the only question is how we move gradually state by state … so we are working with each state. We hope it will be a consistent approach between states. "

The association is also seeking permission for people to move to handle any fiber cut.

"For retail charging points, we suggest a tiered approach, as it would depend on the severity (of coronavirus cases) in each state. Therefore, we suggest a tiered approach based on what each state deems appropriate," said Mathews. .

India earlier this week decided to extend the closure restrictions until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has so far claimed 437 lives and infected 13,387 people.



During the first phase of the blockade, telecom operators announced benefits for low-income prepaid users to help them overcome the ongoing crisis.

On Friday, Vodafone Idea announced the extension of the incoming service to 90 million low-income prepaid customers, using feature phones, until May 3.

Bharti Airtel also said it will extend the validity of 30 million low-income prepaid customers until May 3.

Reliance Jio has announced that all Jio users will continue to receive incoming calls. This will not only benefit low-income users, but also those who cannot recharge during these difficult times.