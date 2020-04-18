Teenager beats her enemy mom, posts video on Facebook and tags her daughter!

The law seeks a 17-year-old girl for assaulting a woman and then posting a video of the assault on Facebook. The 17-year-old suspect is also accused of tagging the daughter and captioning the video: "I just hit your mom … I want all the smoke."

The video has already been circulating online and has been viewed more than 5,000,000 times.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The incident happened in Charlotte, North Carolina, MTO News found out.

According to social media reports, the suspect had an argument with a girl who attends the same high school. The girls had been planning to fight, but then the coronavirus quarantine began and the schools closed, preventing the two teens from working out their difference.

Yesterday, the suspect stopped at his "opps,quot; home and began assaulting the mother of the teenage girls. He recorded the brutal assault and posted the video on Facebook.

He, in the last form of disrespect, tagged the "opps,quot; and captioned the video, "I just beat your mom … I want all the smoke."

The young lady is now wanted by the local police.

MTO News contacted the Charlotte Police Department for comment, but did not receive any before this article was published.

