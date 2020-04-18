Teenager beats her enemy mom, posts video on Facebook and tags her daughter!

Home Entertainment Teenager beats her enemy mom, posts video on Facebook and tags her...

The law seeks a 17-year-old girl for assaulting a woman and then posting a video of the assault on Facebook. The 17-year-old suspect is also accused of tagging the daughter and captioning the video: "I just hit your mom … I want all the smoke."

The video has already been circulating online and has been viewed more than 5,000,000 times.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The incident happened in Charlotte, North Carolina, MTO News found out.

