Taylor Swift cancels all her 2020 tour dates, promises fans that shows will take place next year

Taylor Swift has officially announced that she will cancel all dates of her 2020 tour, including her love parties, due to the blockade of COVID-19. The singer promised her fans that the planned shows would take place in 2021.

"I am so sad that I won't be able to see them in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift tweeted on Friday. Please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as I can, but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us. "

Swift also released a statement from her team that fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for the global community, and the safety and well-being of fans should always be a top priority.

They added that healthcare organizations and governments around the world have discouraged large public gatherings for the foreseeable future, and with many events already canceled to keep fans safe, they made the sad decision to cancel all live appearances and performances. by Taylor Swift in 2020.

Swift's free show in Atlanta during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was quickly canceled when the event was canceled in March, and its first set in Glastonbury was also canceled when the festival was postponed to 2021.

Taylor Swift's Lover Fest West was supposed to happen on July 25 and 26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, while Lover Fest East was planned for July 31 and August 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift's performances in both the United States and Brazil will be rescheduled for 2021, and they will announce those dates in the future.

In their statement, Taylor Swift's team told fans that their tickets for the Lover Fest shows will automatically carry over to the new show date, and that they did not have to take any steps to make that happen.

For fans who wanted a refund, the Swift team advised them to check with Ticketmaster starting May 1. They also thanked fans for their understanding, and Swift and her team look forward to seeing their fans "happy and healthy,quot; in the future.



