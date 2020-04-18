Taylor Swift Cancellations, AB5 Amendments, Live Nation Cuts – Deadline

It's a brave new world for musicians, and even the greatest in the business have to quickly figure out how to go down a path that is suddenly much narrower.

This week, Taylor Swift announced that she was canceling the live appearance for the rest of the year. That included two big opening night concerts for the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Some predict that the concert and club industry will be out of business until 2021, musicians, most of whom depend on touring and merchandise sales as a solid block of income, will be trapped at home and without a substantial chunk of your income.

A potential source of income is already emerging with Zoom. Smaller artists, in particular, are building more intimate bridges with fans and will undoubtedly find even more ways to create new sources of income based on that.

This week in music:

Paul Cooper dies: Paul Cooper, a veteran music industry executive for more than 50 years, passed away on March 26 at age 76. His historical career included many years at Universal Music Group as Vice President, Atlantic / Warner Records as Senior Vice President and General Manager, and A&M Records.

AB5 MODIFIED: Professional musicians breathed a sigh of relief, as several music organizations have successfully lobbied to amend the "concert worker" bill that would have limited their options. Most professional musicians will now be able to avoid the limitations that would have required them to declare themselves employed or make it difficult for others to hire them as contractors.

ANDREA BOCELLI SOARS: The Italian tenor's Easter Sunday performance, streamed through YouTube, set a record for the largest audience for a classic live stream in that service's history. Bocelli's "Music For Hope – Live From Duomo di Milano" reached more than 2.8 million maximum concurrent viewers, according to YouTube. That also makes it one of the greatest live music performances of all time.

WHAT ZOOM DO YOU DO: The Wonders: the fictional gang at the heart of the Tom Hanks movie What you do! – Met via Zoom to watch and comment on the 1996 film. The event raised money for the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19. Actors Johnathon Schaech, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry called from their respective quarantines for their first meeting in 24 years.

REO SPEEDOZARKS: The Ozarks date back to one of the biggest classic rock bands this week with an episode titled "Kevin Cronin Was Here," a tribute to the REO vocalist. The show featured a live performance by the band. Time for me to fly, Along with lead character Wendy (played by Emmy Award® winner Laura Linney) singing the song in her car. The band is having a bit of a revival with various songs on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs charts.

THE LIVE NATION IS NOT DEAD YET: Few entertainment companies have been hit harder than Live Nation, which has seen its event business basically evaporate. To combat this, CEO and President Michael Rapino is giving up his salary, and other top executives have taken extreme haircuts. The company said it expects to cut spending by $ 500 million. He also announced that he has opened a new line of credit for $ 120 million. Live Nation said cost reduction efforts will include "hiring freezes, reduction in contractor use, renegotiations of rentals, licenses, and reduction or elimination of other discretionary expenses, including, but not limited to, travel and entertainment, repairs and maintenance and marketing. "