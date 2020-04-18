Taylor Swift brings hope with a world concert

Taylor Swift& # 39; s One world: together at home performance is one that fans won't soon forget.
On Saturday night, the Grammy winner joined fans at her house to deliver a special performance of "Soon You Get Better,quot; from her album. Lover.
Rather than sharing personal words before or after her performance, Taylor let the lyrics speak as she played on a piano.
"Ooh-ah, you will improve soon / Ooh-ah, you will improve soon," he sang. "Because you have to."
Taylor was just one of many artists during the One world: together at home charity concert with Global Citizen. Stars from around the world joined together to show their support for the cause, which raised more than $ 35 million for the coronavirus relief efforts.
Among the star-studded artists was Andra Day, who delivered a touching version of his hymn "Rise Up,quot; Niall Horan, which invited fans to an acoustic performance of their new song "Black and White,quot; Maren morris, who was associated with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The murderers, who brought nostalgia with their hit song "Mr. Brightside,quot;.
Throughout the pandemic, the "ME!" The singer has been giving back to those in need. In March, she donated money to fans who had been affected by the coronavirus. One of those lucky Swifties was Holly Turner, which caught Taylor's attention with a Tumblr post documenting his struggles.
Turner said to E! News: "I saw that he had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping and screaming about it, and then I saw that the main post on Tumblr was about the fact that he was struggling financially and I thought: 'There's no way way is following me for that. Then I started to lose my mind even more. "
Last week, Taylor announced that she would postpone her upcoming shows in the United States and Brazil sometime in 2021. The reason? He wanted to keep his fans and his team safe.
"I am so sad that I won't be able to see them in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," said the music superstar on Instagram Stories. "Please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as I can, but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the good of all of us."
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
