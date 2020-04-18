Taylor Swift brings hope with a world concert

Taylor Swift& # 39; s One world: together at home performance is one that fans won't soon forget.

On Saturday night, the Grammy winner joined fans at her house to deliver a special performance of "Soon You Get Better,quot; from her album. Lover.

Rather than sharing personal words before or after her performance, Taylor let the lyrics speak as she played on a piano.

"Ooh-ah, you will improve soon / Ooh-ah, you will improve soon," he sang. "Because you have to."

Taylor was just one of many artists during the One world: together at home charity concert with Global Citizen. Stars from around the world joined together to show their support for the cause, which raised more than $ 35 million for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Among the star-studded artists was Andra Day, who delivered a touching version of his hymn "Rise Up,quot; Niall Horan, which invited fans to an acoustic performance of their new song "Black and White,quot; Maren morris, who was associated with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The murderers, who brought nostalgia with their hit song "Mr. Brightside,quot;.