Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso teaches fans about the "Silent Wealth Destroyer,quot; and legal ways to minimize taxes

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues the series of financial advice he's been sharing with fans and his Instagram followers. See what it has to say about taxes and the legal ways to minimize them.

‘BEWARE OF THE QUIET WEALTH DESTRUCTOR Nothing eats in income and destroys wealth like TAXES. Many Americans pay 60%, 70%, and even up to 80% of their income in taxes and don't even know it. Although taxes are a necessary evil, there are many LEGAL ways to minimize and even eliminate some of the taxes you pay. Join me on my first (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Protect your income and wealth from taxes and hopefully save you a lot of money & # 39; David.

He also told his fans that the link to my NEW YouTube page is in my bio, so click on the link and subscribe … I'd love to go from zero users now to 1000 at the start of our broadcast at 3 PM / PST on Monday👣👣🙏🏽🙏🏽 & # 39;

One commenter said: é I'll see … here's The But, why are you giving this information for free? And I am a little worried about this recession, do you think or have you thought about the possibility of banks sinking? I know they say it is FDIC insured, but I think that was something that banks put in place to make customers feel safe. Should people withdraw their money from banks? You probably won't get an answer, but I hope to. Thank you "

Someone else posted this: "I can't wait to meet you on YouTube, sir. Subscribing to your channel as soon as possible. Thank you for sharing all this knowledge."

Another commenter said: ‘I love all the knowledge you share. What is your YouTube channel? I would love to get more information. Everything you say is so interesting and well informed. ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘I'm about to subscribe to your channel and let myself go find people to take me. We need this knowledge, thank you! "

Many fans support David's efforts and are also grateful for all the knowledge he is sharing.

Ad

It's also worth noting that Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend David have a new series of videos that they share together on YouTube.



Post views:

0 0