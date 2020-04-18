Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso, a recent YouTube video with Dr. Jackie Walters, received praise from fans

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso made their fans happy when they recently announced to people that they have a new series on YouTube. It's called "Quarantine and Partner,quot; and the last episode featured Dr. Jackie Walters.

You can watch the YouTube channel below. Fans just adored him and said they received really useful information.

A follower told Tamar that "This concert was fun and hilarious. The names you kept making up got me out of you coming up with these great live talks in the past few weeks, now you go Tay Tay, keep up the good work."

Someone else praised the video of Tamar and David and said, 'This was an AMAZING conversation tonight … so FUN … those stories 🤣, so informative … thanks Dr.Jackie 🙏 … and YOU so entertaining ! 🤗 I really enjoyed it, and on a serious note … I honestly appreciate that you are so vulnerable and transparent, and that you talk about your trauma again. I know there are many women who go through failing to achieve orgasmic pleasure due to the psychological trauma of PTSD. It is something that needs to be discussed further, and I wish it was that easy for most, but I know it is not. Hopefully this can open the way for people to feel more comfortable sharing their stories ❤️Oh! And thank all the essential workers (Dr.Jackie) and all these other doctors, nurses, pharmacists, retail workers, etc. who are risking their health to ensure that others are in good health. We appreciate you !!!!

Another follower posted this: "I really enjoyed tonight with you CTFU," I can't wait until next Thursday night. I love you Tamar 💕 ’

A fan was also amazed and said: Me I loved every minute! Thanks for these live streams! Very entertaining! "

Another person on YouTube was also very excited and wrote this message: ‘I loved this session and of course we can see our favorite couple 💑 Tamar and David💕 My notifications are on and I can't wait for the next one! Thanks, Tamar and David. Shout out to Dr. Jackie!

Tons of fans showered Tamar and David with love for what they were broadcasting.



