T.I.'s wife refuses to let controversy over Himen's husband's comments quench her spirit

Tameka & # 39; Tiny & # 39; Harris does not dwell on the backlash over her husband's controversial virginity comments, and refuses to let negative comments on the internet ruin her mood.

Tameka "Tiny" Harris is doing her best not to "dwell" on the controversy caused by her rapper husband YOU. admitting that he takes his daughter for an annual virginity checkup.

The musician, real name Clifford Harris, made the comments on the "Ladies like us"podcast, explaining how important it is to him that his daughter Deyjah Harris wait for the right time before having sex.

"Deyjah is 18 years old, just graduated from high school now, and is attending her first year of college, discovering it for herself. And yes, not only have we had a conversation (about sex), we have annual visits to the gynecologist to check it. hymen. "

He added: "I will say that as of his 18th birthday, his hymen is still intact."

YOU. She was widely criticized for the comments, and now Tameka has opened up about the effect the backlash had on her family during an interview with FoxNews.com.

"I won't say too much, but I think for T … he tried to stay away from social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying," he explained. "And all those people didn't know the whole story. You just can't give those people your energy because they don't really know you. They don't know enough about me to really take what they say seriously. It's not their fault, but they don't I'm going to think about it. I'm not going to let the day bother me. "

Tameka insisted that the only thing that mattered to both her and T.I. in the situation was how Deyjah, her daughter with ex Ms. Niko, I was facing.

"That is the only really important problem in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how they perceive it," he continued. "It doesn't matter. It is not your home and it is not affecting your home. We just want to focus on our home and make sure it is okay."