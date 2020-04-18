Suranne Jones details what caused her hallucination before the 2018 stage collapse

Instagram

In the latest Alice Liveing ​​Give Me Strength podcast, the & # 39; Gentleman Jack & # 39; actress He admits that the terrifying moment of his fainting during a West End play taught him to listen more to his body and mind.

Actress Suranne Jones He suffered a series of hallucinations before collapsing on stage during a West End play.

The "Gentleman Jack" and "Doctor Foster" star had to withdraw from "Frozen," in which he portrayed the mother of a murdered girl, after passing out during a performance in 2018, and in the latest Give Me Strength podcast. from Alice Liveing, the British star detailed the events that led to the terrifying moment.

"It was a very lonely move," he said. "I was doing that and preparing for 'Gentleman Jack' and I didn't know how strong I had to be. I wanted to change my body to be a little more masculine around the shoulders."

"I would get up in the morning to play with my son very early and then go to rehearsals on the other side of town. Then I would do a full day of rehearsals: my character cried a lot and was traumatized throughout the piece." Then I would get to I would go home and give a couple of French lessons and come to see you (live) at the gym three times a week and I was stretching too much. "

"I cried once on the rowing machine because I was very tired. I was doing too much. I couldn't let go of anything. People didn't understand what I was going through. What I wasn't saying is, 'I don't think I'm being best mother, i'm really sad my mother is dead and i'm living this fucking trauma every night on stage that is really ruining me & # 39; was just screwed up. "

Suranne lost her mother months after giving birth to her first child in 2016.

"I had a collapse because I was not listening to my body," he added. "I had hallucinations, episodes, where I started to see things, because my body was turning off. I did 90 shows. The pressure came until I collapsed in front of an audience … I couldn't see. My vision was gone. It was really scary. "

The collapse forced Jones to take his mental health more seriously and address his anxiety issues: He took a year off, started doing yoga, and enrolled in therapy.

<br />

"You have to listen to yourself, your body and your mind and take care of yourself," he said.