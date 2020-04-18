Summer Walker is already moving with a new man after London in Da Track Split

Instagram

According to a source, the singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; and her alleged new boyfriend, whose identity is still unknown, are staying in Las Vegas during the shutdown.

It seems that Summer hiker it does not take long to get over your intermittent boyfriend separation London On Da Track. Just days after it was reported that the R&B singer had ended her relationship with her longtime collaborator, rumors were circulating on the Internet that she had gotten a new man.

According to Gossip of the City, Summer is undergoing quarantine with a different man, whose identity is still unknown. The gossip blog alleges that the "Girls Need Love" singer and her mysterious boyfriend reside in Las Vegas. However, this rumor has yet to be confirmed.

Summer and London were reported to be separated last month after less than a year of dating. A source claimed the decision was mutual and that the "Over It" singer was focusing on herself after the breakup. On the other hand, the record company, which helped make their debut album, was said to be working with other artists.

Summer and London started dating after working together on their debut album "Over It," which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. Their relationship is a roller coaster. In October, he announced that they had broken up saying, "Single. Hahaha, somehow I always end up being macho. I'm an alpha woman, so I guess when I think for myself / make my own decisions, it's taken as disrespectful. That was nice, although God bless him even being a sweet man deep down. "

However, less than 24 hours after Summer announced their separation, London surprised his girlfriend on stage during their London show, bringing gifts that included a giant stuffed unicorn and a rose. Apparently, the sweet surprise moved her because in the next moment, the two kissed and made up in front of the sea of ​​screaming fans.