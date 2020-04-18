Stop saying Corey Feldman didn't mention names – he's been trying to expose pedophiles for over 20 years

On October 29, 2013, three years after the death of his best friend Corey Haim, Corey Feldman released his autobiography. Choreography. On the first page, Corey mentions Hollywood teen parties that he used to attend with other celebrities. He later revealed that the owner of that club was Alphy Hoffman, one of the men who alleges that he sexually abused him. When Corey originally wrote Choreography He put the names of the alleged pedophiles in the book. The lawyers demanded that he change the names, so to comply, Corey Feldman changed the names to pseudonyms that rhymed with the real person. Alphy Hoffman became Randy Kauffman.

Throughout the book, you'll find the same pattern: That was in 2013, five years after the groundbreaking A,amp;E episode of The two Coreys Where Corey Haim advanced with all his letters, he put them on the table and told the world that he had been sexually abused at approximately 14 years old.

Corey Feldman revealed that he had also been sexually abused and it appears that as of that moment, Corey has been in a fight to see the men he alleges to have abused him and Corey Haim (who passed away on March 9, 2010) justice .

He is still fighting.

AS A SPECIAL SURPRISE (AND 2 DELIVER 4 THE SLOW START 4 ​​TICKET SALES LAST RETURN) WE CAN HAPPILY ANNOUNCE THE TICKETS R ON SALE NOW! WE MANAGE 2 LIFT AND CORRECT SOME HRS EARLY! REMEMBER THAT THE FIRST SHOW IS 4-22, ALL UNUSED TIXES WILL BE ACCEPTED @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL # Kids2 – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) April 18, 2020

Corey Feldman's documentary was a powerful moment for him, not only as Corey Haim's best friend, but also as a survivor who had been silenced for over a decade.

Corey describes it as a "miracle,quot; that he was able to obtain the insurance required to tell the full names of the men he accused of working together in a network of pedophiles along with the name of the man who he said raped Corey Haim when He was only 13 years old – Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen denied the allegations through his publicist, but Corey Feldman was not alone in making them. In Corey Feldman's documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 CoreysSeveral people, including Corey Feldman's ex-wife Susie (Sprague) Feldman, testified on camera that Corey Haim confided to them that Charlie Sheen raped him.

Accusing Corey Feldman of "not naming names,quot; hurts victims of child sexual abuse worldwide. Corey Feldman not only named names and was silenced and avoided by law, but he continued to name his alleged abusers repeatedly and across multiple platforms, until he was finally able to name them in his movie.

Tickets for (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys They are already on sale as the film will return to video-on-demand streaming on April 22, 2020.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6c6941312ee2974861ec3035163b447824% %MINIFYHTML6c6941312ee2974861ec3035163b447824%

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



Post views:

0 0