Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute To Bill Withers During 'One World' Concert – Deadline

Stevie Wonder presented a heartwarming performance on Saturday to her late friend Bill Withers, who died on April 3, 2020.

When the televised portion of the COVID-19 "One World: Together at Home" charity concert kicked off, CBS unveiled Wonder Late show host Stephen Colbert.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter opened by saying, “During difficulties like this, we have to lean on each other. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song about it and I want us to remember him tonight. "

Wonder then played the piano and sang the 1972 Withers classic "Lean on Me", before releasing her own hit "Love’s In Need Of Love Today" from her 1976 album Songs in the key of life.

Stevie Wonders' performance was remarkable because she recently had serious health problems. Last summer, he announced during a concert that he would have a kidney transplant by the end of the year.

"I am going to have surgery. I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," he said at the time.

Wonder's reps didn't immediately respond to Deadline's request for comment earlier today, however, he appeared in good shape today during his performance.

The singer joins a long list of music artists who participated throughout the day in the massive "Together at Home" concert produced by Global Citizen to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the concert included virtual performances by Gaga, the Rolling Stones, John Legend and Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli and many more.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel were the hosts along with Colbert. The special aired primetime in the United States on multiple networks, cable channels, and broadcast services at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.