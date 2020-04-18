Steven Spielberg warmly remembers & # 39; E.T. & # 39; Cinematographer who died of coronavirus

WENN / Nikki Nelson

Paying tribute to Allen Daviau, the director of the & # 39; Empire of the Sun & # 39; describes the 77-year-old man as & # 39; a wonderful artist & # 39; whose & # 39; warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens & # 39 ;.

Steven Spielberg has paid tribute to Oscar-nominated cinematographer Allen Daviau after his coronavirus-related death.

Daviau, who worked with Spielberg on "ET The Extra-Terrestrial," "Empire of the Sun," and "The Color Purple," among many other films, passed away Wednesday (April 15) at Motion Country & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, becoming the center's fourth resident to die from COVID-19.

Spielberg paid tribute to his late collaborator and released a statement on Thursday saying: "In 1968, Allen and I started our careers alongside the short film & # 39; Amblin & # 39 ;. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were so powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being. "