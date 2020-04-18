Stephen Colbert complains of being blocked by Bob Dylan from organizing a parody

WENN

When talking to Cate Blanchett, the host of & # 39; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert & # 39; reveals he plans to do a fun segment in response to & # 39; Murder Most Foul & # 39; 17-minute musician.

Folk rock icon Bob Dylan has banned comedian Stephen Colbert to perform a television parody of their 1965 song "Subterranean Homesick Blues".

The host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"He reveals that he approached Dylan's reps to ask permission to organize the fun segment in response to the 17-minute" Murder Most Foul, "his first new song in eight years, which was released in late March and inspired by the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

However, Colbert's request was denied.

"I have a fight with Bob Dylan right now," he told the actress. Cate Blanchett when she remotely appeared as his guest on Tuesday night, April 14.

"I wanted to do a parody of & # 39; Subterranean Homesick Blues & # 39; in response to Bob Dylan releasing this new album (sic), about the death of John F. Kennedy …, and he won't let me do it."

"Why didn't Bob let me do it?" he asked Blanchett, who was one of the stars who played Dylan in the 2007 film "I'm not there"

"I think it's the word parody," reflected the Oscar winner. "If you had said you want to inhabit … Words matter to Dylan!"

"D ** n poets and their words …!" Colbert joked. "I want to personally make fun of you and all your work!"