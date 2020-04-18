Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis' ex-boyfriend sues Bravo and half his co-stars for this reason

Kathryn Dennis has had some lovers after her breakup with Thomas Ravenel. Her ex-boyfriend, who is also a disgraced politician, comes after Bravo's producers and half of his castmates in a lawsuit.

During an episode from the show's final season, when Kathryn's co-stars were arguing about her new boyfriend Joe Abruzzo, they showed an inappropriate photo of him that allegedly went viral.

Joe claims that the photo was edited to make him appear nude and that the producers help his ex-girlfriend and her friends come up with stories.

In documents obtained by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Craig Conover, Chelsea Meissner, and Madison LeCroy were named along with Bravo, Haymaker, Universal, and Comcast in a lawsuit.

‘The images represented by the plaintiff Abruzzo do not require blurring. His penis cannot be seen, nor can it be described. Kathryn Dennis couldn't have walked in with anyone "looking at a picture of her boyfriend's pecker." These statements are false, and the accused. LeCroy, Meissner, and the Corporate Defendants knew they were false. These statements were made knowingly and with the intention of belittling Plaintiff Abruzzo and / or otherwise portraying him in a false light in support of the stories involved in the Southern Charm. "

You have to agree to be in the program and SIGN A LAUNCH. .. He has no leg to stand ha ha https://t.co/C1WSGgr8dI – Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) April 9, 2020

As a result, the Florida politician claims that his business and public reputation have suffered from being mentioned in the series.

Joe's attorney also explained how Southern Charm manipulates reality to create drama.

‘They craft scenarios to create drama and conflict, and they will incite and encourage anyone who dares to go beyond the show, but here, take a few shots of tequila before you do. The editing process is what it is, and they can make something really appear as something it is not. If you look at the contract that the cast members sign, Joe didn't sign this, but the cast members basically sign a contract that says you basically agree and understand that we will misrepresent things about you. "

Patricia Altschul found out about the lawsuit and turned to Twitter to say that she has nothing to support because she agreed to sign a statement.



