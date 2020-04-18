Sonam Kapoor bakes cookies for her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently quarantined in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo returned from London last month and voluntarily decided to quarantine in order to avoid putting others at risk. His quarantine has continued since shortly after his return, the entire nation entered a state of blockade.

Despite being locked up in her home, Sonam is making the most of her time with her husband Anand. Sonam leaves no stone unturned to make this time memorable, as he is doing everything from baking a cake to turning his stylist into a hairdresser. Last night, she also baked some cookies and shared the recipe with her followers on social media. She shared a cute selfie with Anand testing the cookies. Sonam captioned the selfie as "happy eating cookies."

