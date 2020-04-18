Sonakshi Sinha responds appropriately when asked by a troll about Ramayan

You should be aware of the fact that Ramayan is broadcasting on television. The Indian television channel Doordarshan, where the show originally aired during 1987-1988, has brought back the mythological series for people to enjoy during the shutdown. Although the program is decades old now, it appears to be a hit with the current generation as well.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently held a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram during which a fan asked her a question based on Ramayan. The question was: "Sanjeevani booty kon laya tha?" The actress responded by saying, "Many of you have Ramayan related questions, please look at him in Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

For the unskilled, last year during Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sonakshi a question based on Ramayan that the actress was unable to answer. Sonakshi had to use a life preserver to pass and ended up being educated by Amitabh Bachchan for not knowing the answer. But the incident ended up exploding on social networks and netizens annoyed her for the same thing. Now that Ramayan is airing on television, Sonakshi has once again become a hot topic.