Solange Knowles' son responds to gay rumor

Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. addresses internet speculation about his sexual preference during Instagram Live when someone suggested he is dating former Nicki Minaj stylist Arrogant Tae.

Solange Knowles& # 39; teenage son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., who recently made headlines for a video of his cousin and Beyonce Knowles& # 39; daughter Rumi, has once again caught people's attention, this time regarding their sexual preference. People have been speculating that he is gay.

Julez has now addressed the rumor when he turned on his Instagram Live. Someone mentioned this when he said, "He was dating Tae. Nicki, a wig person." This user was possibly referring to Arrogant Tae, who was hired by Nicki Minaj Like her stylist in 2018, but she allegedly quit just a month later after being criticized by her fans.

Another curious follower asked him directly in the comments: "Are you gay?" Julez, apparently baffled by speculation, asked, "Why do people say I'm gay?" Making things clear, he declared, "I am not gay."

Julez was recently forced to defend himself after a new video of Beyonce's daughter, 2-year-old Rumi, circulated online. The clip, which was allegedly taken by the 15-year-old, features Bey's twin daughter and Jay Z who has grown a lot since the last time fans saw her.

While fans were grateful to Solange's son for allegedly sharing the video, Julez later turned to his Instagram Stories to deny that he shared the clip. "Please someone explain how someone got my cousin's video because I have never posted that video," she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, "Please delete that video." The video quickly disappeared from the Internet, made possible with the participation of Beyonce's team.

Interestingly, Julez's mother, Solange, was also recently hit with a gay rumor. He is said to be dating Syd, a founding member of the band. The Internet who was also a member of the alternative hip hop collective Odd Future Gang Gang: Kill them all, after her separation from husband of five years, Alan Ferguson, last year. Solange's camp, however, has told MTO News that there is no truth in the rumor mill.