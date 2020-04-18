Sinead O & # 39; Connor and Conor McGregor engage in war of words over coronavirus tweets

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Nothing Compares 2 U & # 39; ignited enmity by accusing the UFC fighter of racism and & # 39; sounding like a slave owner & # 39; after expressing disagreement about the plan to fly overseas workers.

Sinead O & # 39; connor and fighter Conor McGregor They have launched into a war of words after the singer called the racist Irishman.

Hit creator "Nothing Compares 2 U" tweeted Conor on Twitter earlier this week (starting April 13) after urging Irish natives to fill the agricultural job vacancies necessary to save the country's harvest, and prevent officials from requesting help from abroad during the coronavirus crisis.

"Men and women, WE ARE HIRING. I need 1,500 workers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry …" wrote McGregor on Wednesday, April 15. "Flying 1,500 people from the outside world, at this moment in time, will break the chains of all command."

O & # 39; Connor responded quickly, writing: "Could you clarify for me exactly what they mean when they say 'chains of command'? What you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers What exactly are the chains of command?

He didn't wait for an answer and got into the UFC fighter, accusing McGregor of racism and "sounding like a slave owner."

"Are you on to something because you sound more like a slave owner with each passing year," he raged. "I mean, I love you all, but like, what the hell have you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mom didn't raise you to be any kind of racist."

"If you think you are helping the Irish by stoking xenophobia, you really need help … This 'observation of the chain of all commands' is dangerous. You should remove it (sic)."

Conor finally responded by insisting that his comments "had nothing to do with immigrants," adding: "Right now it's crazy to even suggest that more than essential medical equipment / personnel be shipped. Everything else must stop. Even the food. Having food here. We must close the Sinead store. For now, not forever. "

"Shut up, it would be better," the frank singer openly replied, and then added: "Man, it bothers me that there are people talking about immigrants. Always full of excuses to light gas. Saying that they are not xenophobic when they clearly are."

The rift between McGregor and O & # 39; Connor is a surprise to many as the UFC star prepares for fights by listening to her version of "The Foggy Dew" and she has often supported him in the past.