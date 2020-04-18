Side star Chick Deandre Ayton livid while her dog attacks her

Instagram

Katt Leya takes to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hand wound along with a caption that says, '@deandreayton didn't train a ** dog bit me! I tell you …

Deandre Ayton He just wanted to spend a private time with his side girl, but it didn't go as planned and it was all for his dog. Katt Leya confronted Instagram Stories after her dog bit her.

In the post shared on the photo-sharing platform, Katt uploaded a photo of his injured hand as he wrote in the caption, "@deandreayton didn't train a ** dog bit me! I'm telling you …" Katt gave no more details about her injury, but Gossip of the City claimed the dog bit her because the animal is very close to his girlfriend.

According to the gossip blog, the incident occurred when Deandre brought Katt home since his girlfriend was not present. It was then that the dog attacked Katt.

Instead of feeling sympathy for Katt, people made fun of her. "Smh dog more loyal than n *** an extra gift for him," said one. "The dog is more loyal than his tragic friend, but he gets it as a puppy," said another person similarly, while one other person wrote: "That's what the dog is supposed to do: get the dog's loyalty and not of your man. "

"The dog wanted proof for its owner … a piece of meat … proof the mother for DNA … you'll find her …" someone else intervened. "She talks about loyalty. At least she's getting it from the dog," one individual commented. Meanwhile, another person said, "The girlfriend trained the dog to attack faces of unknown girls." There was also someone who wrote: "Now they know that animals are much MORE LOYAL than humans, no one should be surprised, and he should have known better."

Meanwhile, an individual said: "Loyalty! If only the owner had something!" One other person decided to take it as a life lesson and wrote, "Take notes to get a dog in my next relationship."