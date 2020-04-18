Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello remind fans that it's still a wonderful world

Here is an important reminder of Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello: It is still a wonderful world.

During tonight One world: together at home At a concert with Global Citizen, the Hollywood couple teamed up for a heartfelt performance of "What a Wonderful World."

Candles lit in the background, Shawn picked up the piano while Camila showed off her fantastic voice.

The Saturday night performance comes just days after the Shawn Mendes Foundation revealed how they are helping those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Shawn revealed how he is partnering with the nonprofit to make a difference for many in need.

"We made a donation to the @Sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent detection and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto," part read. "For next month, all donations to the Shawn Mendes Foundation will go to SickKids Hospital and @WHO's worldwide relief efforts."