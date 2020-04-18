Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello remind fans that it's still a wonderful world

Here is an important reminder of Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello: It is still a wonderful world.
During tonight One world: together at home At a concert with Global Citizen, the Hollywood couple teamed up for a heartfelt performance of "What a Wonderful World."
Candles lit in the background, Shawn picked up the piano while Camila showed off her fantastic voice.
The Saturday night performance comes just days after the Shawn Mendes Foundation revealed how they are helping those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Shawn revealed how he is partnering with the nonprofit to make a difference for many in need.
"We made a donation to the @Sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent detection and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto," part read. "For next month, all donations to the Shawn Mendes Foundation will go to SickKids Hospital and @WHO's worldwide relief efforts."
As for Camila, she recently visited Instagram to express how grateful she is for essential workers and healthcare employees.
"While most of us are home right now, I know there are plenty of people on the front line for us. Essential workers who show up for work every day, people with children and grandparents, loved ones with problems with health, people who are also concerned, and still report to work every day, "he said. "I can't imagine how terrifying this must be for them and their families."
Camila continued: "To all the people on the front line, from the first responders, to the doctors and nurses who save the lives of people in the hospital and at the same time risk their own lives to do so, to the police and social workers and food delivery and supermarket employees, THANK YOU for your bravery, we are all eternally grateful for you. "
Shawn and Camila have stayed in Florida with the family. They previously performed together during iHeartRadio and the FOX home concert to raise funds for Feeding America.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML5a0dc5e2fc05c883c376a038c732f93f12%%MINIFYHTML5a0dc5e2fc05c883c376a038c732f93f13%