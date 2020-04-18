Sharon Stone admits taking temperatures at birthday party as prevention COVID-19

Instagram

During an appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube show & # 39; No Filter with Naomi & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Basic Instinct & # 39; He claims to have thought about the possibility of a pandemic at Elton John's Oscar party.

Sharon stone She was so determined to stay safe in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that she took the temperatures of the guests at her birthday party before the lockdown began.

The "Basic Instinct" actress threw a party to celebrate her 62nd birthday on March 8, just a few weeks before Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a state blockade in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID virus. -19 on March 19.

But although strict restrictions were not in effect at the time of his birthday party, Sharon enlisted a series of measures at the event to try to prevent those who showed signs of contracting the disease from entering his meeting.

"I had a doctor and a nurse come in early and check all the people at the restaurant, and the staff that came to make sure that none of the food and the people who worked there were feverish or sick," Sharon said during a appearance in Naomi CampbellYouTube show "No filter with Naomi".

"And then I had a nurse at the door taking a temperature, and this was on March 8. I just thought we had to be very careful."

While many guests were more than happy to accommodate, some were less impressed with the precautions.

"People thought I was a little extreme," he admitted. "That he was a little crazy."

The screen star added that he began to worry about the possibility of a pandemic when he attended. Elton JohnThe Oscar party in February.

"When this started coming, I understood very well what was happening," he explained. "When I saw (playwright) John Dempsey at the Oscars party in Elton, I just looked him in the face and he said, '40 percent of our business is failing and I'm losing friends in China.' And I looked at it and realized, "Oh my gosh. This is about to become a global epidemic. "

During the Oscars, Sharon kept asking the waiters to bring her hand sanitizer. And when she got home from the party, the mother of three began to put things in place in preparation for the impending lockdown.

"(I) called my attorney, canceled my global events," he continued. "People said they were going to sue me. I said, 'They won't,' and my lawyer said, 'Oh, they are going to do it.' And I said, 'They won't have time to do what. It'll be fine. "Our attorney said," Oh no, it's going to be terrible, "and I said, 'Don't worry about it.'

"People weren't listening to me. I pulled my kids out of school early. I started quarantining early."