Seth Rogen surprised by friends with a birthday party during the Covid-19 closure

WENN

The "Sausage Party" actor rings out on his 38th birthday by greeting friends invited by his wife Lauren Miller to help him celebrate the special day by driving around his house.

Up News Info –

Seth Rogen He celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday April 15, 2020 by greeting his friends as they passed by his house.

The "Pregnant"Star's friends took social distancing seriously and simply wished him well in hosting a welcome party hosted by his wife.

"Actually, my wife made arrangements for some of our friends to stop by our house and say hi, which I realize is perfect," Seth told the host of the chat show. Jimmy Kimmel Thursday night, April 16, 2020.

"All I want is to see everyone for, like, 15 to 25 seconds … I'm more than happy to go out, say hi to my friends, talk to them for 15 seconds …"

And the funny man revealed that he is really enjoying the coronavirus blockade with his wife, adding: "We are not in this at all, because this has not been so bad for me, I will be totally honest. This has been fine. I am built by this. I've isolated myself since 2009. "

"I make pottery, pottery … I have smoked a truly ungodly amount of herb in the time I have been quarantined. More than usual. Thank goodness an essential service has been declared … We have (ceramic) wheels, We have an oven, we found a place that will deliver clay during this quarantine time … I started making soap dispensers. "

"The fact that I don't have kids makes this a really not-so-bad experience."

And Seth's mother is also taking advantage of technology during the Canadian lockdown: "My mother started doing Zoom Yoga classes … I have attended some Zoom Yoga classes, but the sound of her mother's voice is what most relaxing in the whole world. "