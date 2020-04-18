See all the artists at the One World: Together At Home concert

The day has come for one of the biggest Coronavirus fundraising efforts to date One world: together at home.

Curated by Lady Gaga and in association with World citizen and the World Health Organization, the One world: together at home The event will celebrate health workers against the world on the front line of the pandemic. The event will also support the United Nations Foundation Response Fund COVID-19.

Ahead of this weekend's event, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $ 35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund.

During the long-awaited event, we will see performances and appearances by musical guests that include Paul MCCARTNEY, Stevie wonder, Billie eilish, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Usher, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi and many more.

Home viewers from around the world will also see appearances of their favorite non-music celebrities like Victory Beckham, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr., Jimmy Kimmel and more.