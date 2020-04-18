Sean Bean turns 61 – What's next for the Game of Thrones star?

Sean Bean just celebrated his 61st birthday on April 17, 2020, and now people want to know what's next for him. game of Thrones star. Bean will always be remembered for the shocking death of his character who will easily be on the top ten lists in the category and the actor has amassed a huge fan base. Before Game of Thrones, Sean Bean played Boromir in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Some of his other most popular movies include Patriot Games, Ronin, Flight Plan, Silent Hill, and ascent to Jupiter. An English actor, Bean was born in Handsworth, Sheffield, West Riding of Yorkshire and is in his fifth marriage. Sean married Ashley Bean nee Morore in 2017. The two share many photos of themselves on their official social media platforms.

Sean Bean has three children. Two were born to Sean and his second wife, Melanie Hill: Lorna and Molly Bean. Lorna Bean is 32 years old and has appeared in What makes Britain rich.

Molly Bean is 28 years old and has appeared in two television series: Crocodile shoes II and circles of Deception: dark secrets.

Sean and his second wife, Melanie Hill, were married from 1990 to 1997.

Next up is Evie Natasha Bean, 21. She was born to Sean and his third wife, Abigail Cruttenden, who were married from 1997 to 2000.

Now that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused many productions to stop, many wonder when they will see Sean Bean next time in movies or on television. He has several projects in progress, but at this time, there are no definitive release dates.

Sean Bean has a movie that is in post production. The movie is called Wolfwalkers and it's an animated story Sean voices the character, Bill. The movie is slated for an unspecified release sometime in 2020.

At the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sean Bean was filming a movie and television series. The movie is called Watch the Skies and it is another animated movie.

The television series that Sean Bean is filming is Snowpiercer. The series is already filming season two before season 1 even hits the air. The first season of Snowpiercer will premiere on July 19, 2020, but Sean Bean will not be in season 1.

It will be in 10 episodes of season 2, which he was currently filming. The series will air on TNT.

