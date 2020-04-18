San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The biggest pop culture fan event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, has officially announced it will not take place this year due to the coronavirus blockade. The event's 50th anniversary took place July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The official San Diego Comic-Con Twitter account revealed the news on Friday and wrote: “The past few weeks have been an unprecedented time. Since it becomes clear that COVID-19 restrictions will not be a short-term issue, we have made the sad decision to cancel Comic-Con for the first time in its 50-year history. ”

In case it was missed, Comic-Con International is being canceled due to the impact and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Friday. https://t.co/Wxk0nI0UoK – NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 18, 2020

In recent years, San Diego Comic-Con has grown into a major event that draws more than 100,000 fans from around the world, and companies like Marvel take the opportunity to announce new projects and receive immediate fan feedback.

The cancellation of Comic-Con 2020 is just the latest in a long list of major entertainment events, Hollywood movie productions, and television shows that have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the Comic-Con Museum's official statement on the cancellation, they said the difficult decision will mark the first time in 50 years that the show will not continue, but it is the right thing to do. They added that Comic-Con wants to do everything possible to combat the spread of the virus and support workers who are at the forefront of the battle.

People who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders and exhibitors will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund or transfer – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) April 17, 2020

"There will be better days ahead, and we believe that the Comic-Con Museum will play an important role in the recovery of San Diego after COVID-19," said the statement, which said that San Diego is a destination city and that tourism it is vital to the city's economy.

They also said in their statement that the development and opening of the Comic-Con Museum will act as a catalyst to reopen one of the best urban parks in the world and a destination city for travelers from around the world.

The San Diego Comic-Con Museum also revealed that some of the proposed Phase I renovations will change, but that will not affect the visitor experience. The 2021 opening date is still on the way, and the museum will introduce creative new digital ways to bring the magic of Comic-Con throughout the year.

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 is scheduled for July 22 to July 25.



