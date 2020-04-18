Samsung smartwatches receive a handwash reminder and timer app

Samsung has added a handwashing app to its Galaxy smartwatches that can send you reminders to wash your hands and time while you're doing it (via SamMoblie) Google added similar features to Wear OS on April 14.

Called "Hand Wash," the app offers a 25-second timer for hand washing. Samsung wants you to use the first five seconds of that timer to turn on the faucet and apply soap to your hands, and then use the next 20 seconds to wash your hands underwater. Twenty seconds to wash your hands is in line with the World Health Organization's recommendation of how long to wash your hands. (The Google timer for Wear OS, by contrast, counts down from 40 seconds.)

Hand Wash also has preset handwash reminders that you can customize, Samsung says. Samsung only announced Hand Wash on its press website for India, but the app is now available to Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active users in the US. USA, According 9to5Google.