Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are part of the Queer Olympics in empowering the & # 39; I & # 39; m Ready & # 39; music video

Directed by Jora Frantzis, the visual for the new duet of the hitmaker & # 39; Stay with Me & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; It also features the stars of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; Valentina and Gigi Goode.

Up News Info –

Sam smith and Demi lovato They are embracing the LGBTQ community in a new music video for "I'm Ready." By dropping the image of their first collaboration on Thursday, April 16, hit creator "Stay with Me" and singer "I Love Me" conquer a number of sporting events at the Queer Olympics.

The three-plus-minute promotion begins with the scene of Sam in charge of wrestling. "It's a cold night in my bed in the summer heat / I've been waiting patiently for a beautiful lover / He's not a cheater, a believer," the Grammy winner sings all the time. "He is a warm and warm blooded achiever / It is a lonely night in my bed in the summer heat."

Sam then competes in a glamorous 100-meter sprint. Wearing a black dress and a huge hat, the 27-year-old singer runs across the track against a number of competitors, including "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"stars Valentina and Gigi goode.

It is not until a minute and a half after the video directed by Jora Frantzis that Demi makes her appearance. Standing on the edge of a trampoline, Disney's ex-girlfriend sings: "It's a hot night in my head in the cold of winter / No, I've been looking for a lover dressed as a sinner / No, not a cheater, a redeemer / he is a cold and cold-blooded victor. "

In another scene, hitmaker "Skyscraper" can be seen strutting among synchronized swimmers. She later joins the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer on the medal podium, sporting white outfits with gold medals around their necks. "I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready / For someone to love me (For someone to love me)," they say.

"I'm Ready" is the first single from Sam's third studio album, "To Die For". About the song itself, the "Stay with Me" singer told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music, "I'm nervous about the song because the song, for me, is a song that is coming. And, when it's like you're looking for the stars in the melody, you're looking for the stars in all of that, sometimes it sounds a bit like musical theater. "

Sam went on to explain, "I find it cheesy at times. And I'm trying to recognize that because it's a genuine feeling that sometimes comes up in the studio. And it's fun. It's really fun going to that place."

"To Die For", meanwhile, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. A follow-up to Sam & # 39; s 2017 "The Thrill of It All", it will originally be released on June 5, and will be renamed.