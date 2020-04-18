Salman Khan sneaks up on Iulia Vantur during her live chat show

After an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a national blockade restricting everything that excludes essential services. When the closure was announced, Salman Khan was at his Panvel farm along with 20 members, including his family and friends. In addition to her sister Arpita Khan Sharma, reports suggest Bollywood people like Jacqueline Fernández and her rumored lover Iulia Vantur are also present on the farm with Salman.

What the internet caught by the storm is a video shared by his fan club on social media where Iulia is having a video chat and Salman can be seen sneaking up on her, unaware that Iulia was on a live chat show. Soon after she realized it, she quickly turned away from the camera as Iulia was seen reacting to her nonsense. His reaction after seeing Salman move out of the picture was priceless. Look the following video.

Next up for Salman Khan is Radhe from Prabhu Deva – his most wanted Bhai. Salma will share the screen with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the action animator.