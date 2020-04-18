Rosario Dawson finds quarantine away from Cory Booker during the COVID-19 crisis & # 39; so challenging & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

"What was supposed to be our longest time together is now our longest period apart from each other," admits the & # 39; Zombieland: Double Tap & # 39; actress when he talks about his relationship with the politician.

Rosario Dawson She has had to give up a dream vacation with her political boyfriend Cory Booker due to the coronavirus blockade.

The couple hoped to make time for their first proper getaway this month, but had to cancel since the two cannot even be together.

New Jersey Senator Booker had to stay in Washington, D.C. to work, while the actress cares for her high-risk parents.

"We are thousands of miles away," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's very challenging. That was the dedication during this quarantine: taking care of (my father), while he (Cory) was still in DC working on the stimulus package."

"He's been campaigning all year and it's only been a couple of months since we started dating, so we haven't really had a good amount of time together because of our work and our family and all the other stuff .. What was supposed to be our longest time together is now our longest period apart from each other. "

But Dawson is committed to the relationship, explaining that Booker is one of the sweetest people he has ever met.

"He killed everything & # 39;Jane the virgin& # 39; "he explains." He has seen all the episodes just because he wanted to see the last two seasons with me … It has been very encouraging and very supportive. "

"He's a good guy, really good from start to finish. Seeing him, witnessing and loving him through such incredible and powerful stages in his life this past year … it's been amazing to see what his simply unshakable energy is like. He's powerful" .

Booker's busy year has included a presidential race: he retired from the race to become the Democrats' choice to challenge Donald trump for the highest position in the White House in January.