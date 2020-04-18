Robert De Niro thinks more could have been done to combat the coronavirus in the US. USA

Robert De Niro is not happy with the way the United States government handled the coronavirus pandemic. Bang Show Biz reported on the actor's comments on CNN where he accused the federal government of not acting fast enough. If the government had done more, the actor explained, perhaps everything could have been avoided.

According to the 76-year-old man, the government had more than "enough warning,quot; to begin implementing strict rules to thwart the spread of the virus. During his conversation with CNN journalists, Robert said that if the government had acted earlier, "we would not be at this stage of this pandemic."

Robert De Niro, who first stood out as an actor in the 1970s, claimed that the pandemic is felt and closely resembles what happened in New York City on September 11. He said the events so far look a lot like something out of a movie.

Robert said that everything "happened very quickly,quot; and that seeing his house, New York City, so empty is very "unreal." While he believes more could be done to thwart the spread of COVID-19, Robert praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom he says has done a "great job,quot; of doing what was necessary.

Rober stated that it was "very refreshing,quot; to see Cuomo stand up and take charge of the situation. The actor praised the governor for taking action. Regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci, De Niro said he liked him very much because he was an Italian-American New Yorker and that he understood the way he spoke without him saying much.

Fans of the actor know that he recently participated in a public service announcement in which he urged American citizens to stay home. the Furious bull alum says at the end of the clip: "I'm looking at you,quot;.

Reaction to the clip on social media was mixed, with some praising the actor's concern for the American public, while others noted that it was much easier to practice social distancing in a luxurious home.



