Rihanna joins forces with Jay-Z and Twitter CEO to donate $ 6.2 million to COVID-19 relief

WENN / https: //www.beyonce.com/WENN/Drew Altizer

The creator of hits of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; He does the generous act a week after partnering with Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities fighting the health crisis in Los Angeles.

Rihanna launched a large cash bomb on the coronaviris crisis a week after partnering with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities fighting the health crisis in Los Angeles.

This time, the "Umbrella" singer has joined forces with her mentor Jay Z and Dorsey again to give $ 6.2 million (£ 5 million) to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rihanna has announced that the money will benefit organizations in the United States, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa, such as Doctors Without Borders and the Elizabeth Taylor Foundation for AIDS.