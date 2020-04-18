Remembering when MLB All-Stars played low season softball games for charity

When we talk about how baseball has changed in the last 30 or 40 years, we generally mean how players are bigger, stronger, and more athletic than they used to be, or perhaps how certain nuances have been lost in between. of a desire for more home runs or a faster pace. But it has also changed in other ways, ways that are not so obvious.

As I made my way through a YouTube baseball rabbit hole, I came across a video from the NBC broadcast of the 1984 Pizza Hut All-Star Softball Game. If you have no idea what that is, it's because things like this haven't actually happened in three decades. Although the name of the event makes it easy to decipher its meaning, it's still a bizarre concept in 2020: Active Major League Baseball players take time before spring training to play a competitive game of charity softball.

In the 80s, things like this were common. The Pizza Hut game, later sponsored by Pepsi, was played every year from 1982 to at least 1991, with many of baseball's biggest stars coming out to have fun and raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the sickle cell research. , or whatever The cause could have been. For an hour on an afternoon weekend a year, you could see future Hall of Famers like Andre Dawson, Mike Schmidt, Wade Boggs, and Cal Ripken Jr., in generic "American,quot; and "National,quot; softball uniforms. and aluminum bats for the nation. entertainment. And all of this happened on a generic-looking softball field in front of a few thousand people, with fans and players separated only by grass and a few wire fences.

Although similar events have been held sporadically over the years, they have long since fallen out of favor on an annual basis. There may not be a real reason why, or there isn't a good reason, but I'm pretty sure suggesting something like this in modern baseball would be a failure, based on what we know about baseball's current thoughts and methods. For example:

– Agents and teams are likely to have trouble with the best (expensive) players performing any type of competitive public activity on the field in the weeks leading up to spring training. You don't want to risk someone getting hurt doing something that doesn't really matter.

– Players may be leery of hitting a softball so close to spring training, perhaps worried that the softball focus will inadvertently affect their normal plate focus.

– Softballs are bigger and heavier than baseballs, so you might be concerned that throwing a softball for a couple of days after training with baseballs during off-season workouts could damage your arms. players or cause launch problems.

– Softball's short break could interfere with players' low-season training regimes, which would affect the lives of people who are known as creatures of routine and habit and, in theory, would cause the fall of dominoes which would negatively affect their stations.

– Players may not want to leave home for Florida sooner than necessary. These games were often played in January or early February and then aired weeks later. For players who value every part of their offseason and their personal time, time with families, time to mentally prepare for a season, even missing a few days could be a deciding factor.

Maybe I'm wrong, but I can't imagine this happening regularly again, save for a change in teams that see players as investments, or that players stay focused on their craft for most of the year. But it would be fun to watch, as it would offer a gentle break during the last long winter days and provide a brief and broad approximation of what the upcoming season holds.

Plus, maybe we'd get some fabulous footage, like this one of Bob Costas wearing an amazing NBC Sports hat while talking to Brooks Robinson.

In any case, several of these old games are on YouTube. Here's the one from 1984 that I found in that rabbit hole. And if you don't think the players are playing enough to hurt themselves, jump to the 8:48 mark to see Lonnie Smith do what he used to do: threaten to destroy life and limbs while rounding the bases.

And, if you are entertained, go and watch the 1985, 1986 and 1987 games. If nothing else, each one will kill approximately an hour of your day, which, in these times, is the best gift for an isolated sport. The fan can receive.