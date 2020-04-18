Relive the best roles of Jennifer Lopez with E's J.Lo Movie Marathon!

Jennifer Lopez It may be Jenny of the Block, but it is also Jenny of all your favorite romantic comedies.

And, luckily, you'll be able to experience some of his best roles through the J.Lo E! This weekend. So, call your best friends on FaceTime or snuggle up with your partner, because you don't want to leave the couch on Saturday or Sunday!

The presentation party will begin with López and Jane Fondacomedy Mother in law, broadcast today at 12:00 p.m. The film stars artist "Let's Get Loud,quot; as the newly engaged Charlotte, who can't seem to get the blessing from mother-in-law Viola (Fonda).

Below, at 2:15 p.m., you can watch one of Lopez's best romantic comedies to date. Of course, we are talking about The wedding planner. For those who missed box office success in 2001, López plays wedding player Mary, who accidentally falls in love with handsome pediatrician and client Steve Edison (played by Matthew McConaughey)