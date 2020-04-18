Relive the best roles of Jennifer Lopez with E's J.Lo Movie Marathon!

Jennifer Lopez It may be Jenny of the Block, but it is also Jenny of all your favorite romantic comedies.
And, luckily, you'll be able to experience some of his best roles through the J.Lo E! This weekend. So, call your best friends on FaceTime or snuggle up with your partner, because you don't want to leave the couch on Saturday or Sunday!
The presentation party will begin with López and Jane Fondacomedy Mother in law, broadcast today at 12:00 p.m. The film stars artist "Let's Get Loud,quot; as the newly engaged Charlotte, who can't seem to get the blessing from mother-in-law Viola (Fonda).
Below, at 2:15 p.m., you can watch one of Lopez's best romantic comedies to date. Of course, we are talking about The wedding planner. For those who missed box office success in 2001, López plays wedding player Mary, who accidentally falls in love with handsome pediatrician and client Steve Edison (played by Matthew McConaughey)
At 4:30 p.m., E! will make you feel baby fever with a transmission of What to expect when you're expecting. In addition to López, this film stars Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks and many more
You can catch Mother in law once again at 6:30 p.m. before tuning into the Cinderella-esque 2002 movie, Employee in Manhattan.
If you miss today's marathon, don't worry, because E! will air the beloved romantic comedies on Sunday, starting at 11:00 a.m.
Of course, these are not López's only iconic roles. In fact, it would be negligent if we didn't give J.Lo Hustlers Ramona character scream.
So while we wait for the E! Movie Marathon to start, be sure to scroll through the best J.Lo roles below.
Warner Bros.
Selena
In 1997, Jennifer Lopez really impressed the acting world with her portrayal of the real-life singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. In the movie SelenaLópez showed how the Texas-born singer achieved cult status as a top-chart and Latino artist.
Photos from Colombia
The wedding planner
The wedding planner It started López's long list of romantic comedies and is still a fan favorite. In the film, she plays Mary Fiore, a wedding planner, who falls in love with one of her boyfriends (Matthew McConaughey) It is the dream of a lover of romantic comedies.
Warner Bros.
Angel eyes
In 2001 López played Sharon Pogue, a female police officer, who develops an unusual relationship with a mysterious man named Steven "Catch,quot; Lambert (Jim Caviezel), who saves her when she is shot while chasing her. As your relationship grows, it's clear that not everything is as it seems in this drama.
Columbia Pictures
Enough
López shows her tough side in this 2002 thriller. She takes on the role of Slim Hiller, a woman who cannot escape her abusive husband by running away. Instead, she empowers herself, prepares for battle, and promises to defend her and her daughter no matter what.
Columbia Pictures
Employee in Manhattan
In Employee in Manhattan, López's character Marisa Ventura is a hotel maid. She finds love with a senatorial candidate (played by Ralph Fiennes) after he visits her trying on the dress of a wealthy woman and thinks that she is a social person.
Columbia Pictures
Gigli
Gigli marked the first of two films starring López and his now ex Ben Affleck. The 2003 film focused on Larry Gigli (Affleck) and Ricki (López), who are forced to work together after Larry's boss doesn't trust him to successfully kidnap the brother of a prominent district attorney. Of course, the romance finally comes into the picture, but technically it's also a crime movie.
Miramax
Jersey Girl
The New York City native plays Gertrude, a future mother, who dies just like after giving birth to her daughter. His death suddenly leaves his love, Ollie Trinke (Affleck), only to care for his son, while somehow keeping his working life afloat.
Miramax
We Dance
Richard Gere plays an overworked real estate attorney, who needs something to spice up your life, in We Dance. Paulina (López) comes in to change things as her new ballroom dance instructor. After seeing Paulina from the train, John Clark de Gere enrolls in classes and his world is suddenly brighter and more joyous.
New Line Cinema
Mother in law
After finally finding the perfect man, Charlotte (López) must face a major obstacle for her happily ever after … her terrible mother!
Peter Lovino / CBS FILMS INC
Plan B
Love is not easy, and nobody knows it better than Zoe (López), who after conceiving twins by artificial insemination meets the man of her dreams … the same day.
Lionsgate
What to expect when you're expecting
What to expect when you're expecting Follow the lives of five interconnected couples as they prepare to have a baby. López plays Holly, a woman who receives a baby through adoption with her husband and is very, very ready to become a mother.
Universal tables
The boy next door
The 49-year-old actress falls in love with a younger man who moves into the next house after parting ways with her husband in this 2015 horror movie. However, her adventure takes a dangerous turn and fear enters her relationship out of nowhere.
NBC
Shades of blue
From 2016 to 2018, López played Harlee Santos in the NBC drama, Shades of blue. Her character was a single mother and a New York police officer who worked as part of the FBI's anti-corruption task force while dealing with her own problems, both personal and financial.
STX Entertainment
Second law
In the 2018 comedy, López plays Maya, a woman who decides to reinvent herself from a big box worker to a lady who can rock Madison Avenue based solely on street intelligence … and with the help of a misconception. Facebook / resume.
Barbara Nitke / STX Films
Hustlers
In 2019, López played veteran stripper Ramona Vega in the crime drama. Hustlers. The film followed a group of New York strippers as they robbed stockbrokers and CEOs after the 2007-2008 financial crisis. J.Lo's impressive work in the film resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Do you have a favorite J.Lo movie? Be sure to tell us!
You can also watch movies anytime online here!
%MINIFYHTML1ec57f7d64bfde06bb1e68087f77d1b412%